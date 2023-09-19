Demolition Ofllapsed Bridge In Khachmaz And Clean-Up Of Areantinues

It should be noted that immediately after the incident, employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan were involved in the territory and additional security measures were taken.

The leadership of the agency and employees of relevant institutions inspected the bridgellapsed as a result of the dster and decided to build a new road bridge in its place. In this regard, special equipment was brought to the site and work began.

Thenstruction of the new bridge is planned to be carried out in a short period of time.

In order to ensure unimpeded movement of citizens, works are being carried out in the direction ofnstruction of a temporary pedestrian walkway on the territory. It is planned toplete these works and put the footpath into operation during the day.

As an alternative road, drivers can temporarilye the road passing through Kimilgishlag village, Khachmaz district. Additional security measures have been taken innnection with the traffic on the mentioned road. Information signs have been installed at the entrance to the alternative road from the side of Khachmaz and Khudat.

