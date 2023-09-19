Demolition Ofllapsed Bridge In Khachmaz And Clean-Up Of Areantinues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Demolition of the road bridge built in 1974 andnstructed on
the 27th km of the state border of the Republic of
Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-sian Federation and State Border road,
which was washed away by a strong flood ced by intense rains, is
continuing the cleaning of the territory for thenstruction of a
new bridge, Azernews reports, citing AAYDA.
It should be noted that immediately after the incident,
employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan were involved in
the territory and additional security measures were taken.
The leadership of the agency and employees of relevant
institutions inspected the bridgellapsed as a result of the
dster and decided to build a new road bridge in its place. In
this regard, special equipment was brought to the site and work
began.
Thenstruction of the new bridge is planned to be carried out
in a short period of time.
In order to ensure unimpeded movement of citizens, works are
being carried out in the direction ofnstruction of a temporary
pedestrian walkway on the territory. It is planned toplete
these works and put the footpath into operation during the day.
As an alternative road, drivers can temporarilye the road
passing through Kimilgishlag village, Khachmaz district. Additional
security measures have been taken innnection with the traffic on
the mentioned road. Information signs have been installed at the
entrance to the alternative road from the side of Khachmaz and
Khudat.
