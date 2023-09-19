Representatives Of Shanghaioperationanization Visit Heydar Aliyev Foundation

The delegation of the Chinese Committee of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation of the Shanghai Organization of Cooperation, which was in Baku, visited the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

The deputy chairman of the Chinese committee of good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Tsui Li spoke about the existing cooperation and implemented projects between the institutions. At the meeting, it was established that the relations between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, contributed to the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Tsui Li noted that they are interested in implementing successive projects in the field of youth, healthcare, and culture with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the future.

The guest expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and noted that getting to know the Heydar Aliyev Center made a big impression on them.

The executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar Alakbarov, emphasized the importance of the Foundation's relations with the People's Republic of China, including cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. The participation of the Public Association of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation "Regional development" in joint projects in the field of youth, as well as the possibility of organizing exhibitions in the field of Chinese culture and art at the Heydar Aliyev Center were considered.