Representatives Of Shanghaioperationanization Visit Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Rena Murshud
The delegation of the Chinese Committee of Good Neighborliness,
Friendship and Cooperation of the Shanghai Organization of
Cooperation, which was in Baku, visited the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, Azernews reports.
The deputy chairman of the Chinese committee of
good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation of the Shanghai
Cooperation Organization, Tsui Li spoke about the existing
cooperation and implemented projects between the institutions. At
the meeting, it was established that the relations between the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by the First Lady of Azerbaijan,
Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as
well as the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with
Foreign Countries, contributed to the expansion of relations
between the two countries.
Tsui Li noted that they are interested in implementing
successive projects in the field of youth, healthcare, and culture
with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the future.
The guest expressed his satisfaction with his visit to
Azerbaijan and noted that getting to know the Heydar Aliyev Center
made a big impression on them.
The executive director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Anar
Alakbarov, emphasized the importance of the Foundation's relations
with the People's Republic of China, including cooperation with the
Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Chinese People's
Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. The
participation of the Public Association of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation "Regional development" in joint projects in the field of
youth, as well as the possibility of organizing exhibitions in the
field of Chinese culture and art at the Heydar Aliyev Center were
considered.
