Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $1.91 amounting
to $98.64 per barrel on September 12, Azernews reports.
Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $1.91, as
compared to the previprice, and amounted to $97.75 per
barrel.
