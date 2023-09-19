Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on CIF basis in the
Italian port of Augusta on September 15 increased by $0.03 and
amounted to $100.56 per barrel, Azernews reports,
referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of
Ceyhan increased by $0.02 to $99.69 per barrel.
The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North
Sea, increased by $0.03 compared to the previprice and made up
$95.14 per barrel on September 15.
