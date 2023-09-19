Euuntries Boost Gas Imports From Azerbaijan 6% In Jan-July Totaling 3.9 Bln Euros

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Union countries of Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria
boosted gas imports from Azerbaijan 6.1% year-on-year to 282,013
terajoules (TJ) in January-July 2023, according to Eurostat, the
EU's statistical office, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
According to Eurostat, the EU countries paid 3.85 billion euros,
a drop of 44.9%, for gas supplies from Azerbaijan during the
reporting period.
The EU countries reduced gas imports from Azerbaijan 8.3%
year-on-year to 40,138 TJ in July 2023, paying 337.417 million
euros, a fall of nearly 75% year-on-year.
As previously reported, Eurostat data indicated that the EU
countries imported natural gas from Azerbaijan totaling 15.599
billion euros in 2022, a surge of four-fold year-on-year.
Azerbaijan boosted gas exports 18% to 22.3 billion cubic meters
in 2022, ramping up supplies to Europe 39% to 11.4 bcm.
Azerbaijan plans to export 24.5 bcm of gas in 2023, shipping
about 12 bcm to Europe.
