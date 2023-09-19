Euuntries Boost Gas Imports From Azerbaijan 6% In Jan-July Totaling 3.9 Bln Euros

According to Eurostat, the EU countries paid 3.85 billion euros, a drop of 44.9%, for gas supplies from Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

The EU countries reduced gas imports from Azerbaijan 8.3% year-on-year to 40,138 TJ in July 2023, paying 337.417 million euros, a fall of nearly 75% year-on-year.

As previously reported, Eurostat data indicated that the EU countries imported natural gas from Azerbaijan totaling 15.599 billion euros in 2022, a surge of four-fold year-on-year.

Azerbaijan boosted gas exports 18% to 22.3 billion cubic meters in 2022, ramping up supplies to Europe 39% to 11.4 bcm.

Azerbaijan plans to export 24.5 bcm of gas in 2023, shipping about 12 bcm to Europe.