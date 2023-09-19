Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Fire In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 18, at about 23:50, members of illegal Armenian
armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian
peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using small arms
subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the
direction of the Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the
mentioned direction.
