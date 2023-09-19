Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:13 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Fire In Aghdam


(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 18, at about 23:50, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

