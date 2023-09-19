Truck Hit Anti-Tank Landmine Planted By Armenians In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, around 04:00, a Howo truck belonging to AAYDA
hit an anti-tank landmine on the 58th kilometer of the newly built
Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in the Khojavand district, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the
Azerbaijani Internal Ministry.
The ministry said that 2 employees of the agency, the driver and
passenger of the Howo truck, died on the spot. The fallen employees
are Samir Sadikhov, born on 21.11.1970, and Farhad Guliyev, born on
02.05.1965.
According to the received information, the landmine was planted
in the area by the illegal Armenian sabotage group. The criminal
case was initiated in accordance with 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3
(terrorism using repeated firearms, explosives, and devices by an
organized group), 120.2.1, 120.2.4, 120.2.7 (illegal acquisition,
storage, transportation, and movement of firearms, their complete
parts, ammunition, explosives, and devices) and other items of the
Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Complex investigative and operational measures are being carried
out on the criminal case, and additional information will be
provided to the public about its progress.
