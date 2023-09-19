Illegal Armenian Armed Detachments In Territory Of Republic Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 19, at 02:40 the Armenian armed forces units from
the positions in the direction of Jil settlement of the Chambarak
districtusing small arms several times subjected to fire the
Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of
Novoivanovka settlement of the Gadabay district, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the
mentioned direction.
