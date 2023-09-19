Baku To Host World Habitat Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 2, 2023, a series of events dedicated to World
Habitat Day will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Executive Director of the
United Nations (UN) Programme for the Promotion of Sustainable
Human Settlements Development (UN-Habitat) Maimuna Moht Sharif
telling at a press conference in New York.
Delivering a speech at a joint press conference with Turkiye's
Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Mehmet
Ozhaseki on the sidelines of the UN Sustainable Development Summit,
Sharif said that 70 percent of the world's population lives in
cities, so it is cities that are the future of humanity.
World Habitat Day is an annual event held on the first Monday of
October to recognize the basic right of all to adequate shelter and
to remind the world of its collective responsibility for the future
of the human habitat. The theme for this year's World Habitat Day
is Accelerating Urban Action for a Carbon-Free World, which focuses
on the need for cities to reduce their carbon emissions in order to
protect the planet.
The events in Baku will include the Global Observance of World
Habitat Day, the Second National Urban Planning Forum, and other
events attended by officials and experts from dozens of countries.
These events will provide an opportunity for representatives of
international and non-governmental organizations to exchange
experiences on topics related to sustainable urban economies and
the role of cities as centers of development.
The UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award was also launched in 1989
to recognize individuals and institutions that have made
outstanding contributions to urban development. The award aims to
acknowledge initiatives that have made outstanding contributions in
varifields such as shelter provision, highlighting the plight
of the homeless, leadership in post-conflict reconstruction, and
developing and improving the human settlements and the quality of
urban life.
