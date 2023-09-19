Unearthed Armenian Crimes In Garabagh Pinpoints Facts About Missing Persons

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 30-year Armenian invasion does not end only with the
destruction of cities, villages, historical and cultural monuments;
this also means that more than one million people were left
homeless, as well as separated from their children, parents and
relatives. The humanitarian damage inflicted by Armenia on
Azerbaijan is the most painful event in history, resulting in the
loss of more than 4,000 people.
By ending the 30-year occupation, Azerbaijan is fulfilling a
great obligation. This obligation is for finding the whereabouts
the missing children and relatives of mothers and parents who have
been kept in prison after the First Garabagh War. Although the
Patriotic War in 2020 made the return to the native lands possible,
it could not put an end to all grieves. There is still no
information about the dead or alive of thousands of missing people
in war and non-war conditions in the 90s. As a result of the
vandalism and genocide committed by Armenia during the First
Garabagh War, Azerbaijani civilians together with the soldiers held
as captive were killed with special torture. Today, Armenia, which
tries to hide the massacres and atrocities of history, refuses to
provide information about the missing persons.
According to the most recent data, during the First Garabagh
war, as a result of the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani
territories, a total of 3,890 citizens went missing. There is
irrefutable evidence that 872 of the total number of missing
persons were captured or remained in previously occupied
territories.
The above facts prove that the Armenians committed a crime
against Azerbaijan by cruelly treating prisoners during the war and
in non-war times. There is no even doubt that most of Azerbaijani
missing servicemen were killed in internment camps, not on
battlefield.
Although Armenia tried to hide all these facts, it did not
succeed. Because the exhumed human remains and the conducted
forensic searches reveal all the evidence. However, it should be
noted that Armenia is trying to mislead Azerbaijan in this matter
as well as in mine maps. At the same time, the fact that the areas
are not completely cleared of mines also complicates and slows down
the processes related to the search for mass graves.
Also at the international conference themed "Increasing national
and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons" held in
Baku yesterday, discussions were held on search of the missing and
killed people as a result of the crimes committed by Armenia. The
joint participation of the Armenian side in gathering information
about the fate of those people was also a topic of discussion at
the conference. But the question arises: can we really trust
Armenia by involving them in this work? Will they be so honest and
admit the crimes they committed on their behalf?
As I mentioned, Armenia has been hiding the true mine maps from
Azerbaijan for 3 years. There are varireasons for this: to
prevent the construction and infrastructure works going on in
Garabaghh, to delay the big return project that is being
implemented, and finally to keep the crimes they committed in those
areas under the threat of landmines. In order to help Azerbaijan in
this field, Armenia should first of all show the exact locations of
mines buried in Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Kalbajar areas. It is
no coincidence that mass graves are very common in those areas.
For example, mass graves have been discovered in the villages of
Sariqali of Agdam district, Dashalti of Shusha district, Edilli of
Khojavend district, Farrukh of Khojaly district, Yukhari
Seyidahmedli of Fuzuli district, Kalbajar, Aghdam and other
settlements in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
During the occupation by Armenia, the detention of Azerbaijani
prisoners and hostages in Shusha prison, their torture and inhuman
treatment are facts confirmed by variwitness statements. One of
the mass graves was discovered in June this year on the territory
of Shusha prison. Investigations were conducted near the cemetery
where the remains of four human bodies were found. It was
determined that more human remains were buried in that area. As a
result of the excavations conducted from August 1 to 15, the human
remains believed to belong to 17 people exhumed in the mass grave
discovered in the Shusha prison area in the city of Shusha. 11 of
them are whole, and 6 are in the form of parts of the skeleton.
The facts about the discovered mass grave are terrible. On each
of the human remains, there are marks of torture and suffering
inflicted by the Armenians on them. Nails were found in the abdomen
of the remains of the skeletons of 6 people. At the same time,
during the preliminary examination of the remains, it was found
that there were marks of shooting on the bodies of those persons,
variblunt blows were inflicted, cutting and piercing tools were
used. It was discovered that their heads were buried separately
from their bodies.
The revealed facts are once again a clear manifestation of
Armenia's malice and hatred against Azerbaijani Turks. This is also
a wild and cruel trait that the Armenian people carry in their
genes and will never be able to erase.