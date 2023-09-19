(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Ovation Data announces strategic partnership with Fujifilm
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2023
Ovation Data, a leading data management service company, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with FUJIFILM Recording Media GmbH. Ovation will bring to market Fujifilm's LTO tape media, Object Archive software and the FUJIFILM Kangaroo turnkey solution to expand Fujifilm's offerings. Under the agreement, Ovation will serve as an authorized distributor and reseller for Fujifilm's Scandinavian clients.
Mark Bashforth, CEO of Ovation Data said:“We are pleased to collaborate with Fujifilm whose solutions provide clients with an integrated offering around tape archive. Ovation is consistently at the forefront of data strategy, and our history reflects more than 40 years of innovation to solve unique data management challenges for a variety of industries. We have developed innovative optimal practices for all aspects of data storage and we lead the industry in tape transcription. This partnership allowsto expand today's new business tools that will help companies gain greater insight from their data.”
Peter Struik, Managing Director of FUJIFILM Recording Media GmbH, said,“We are pleased to partner with Ovation Data, whose archiving solutions and workflows are built on problem solving and constructing distinctive services that fit clients' specific needs. The resulting collaboration will create an environment where our clients can address sustainability goals, ensure high security for their data and simplify data management by using tape-based technology.”
This strategic partnership brings added value to clients as they navigate the complexities of integrating, automating, and transforming their businesses.
About Ovation Data
Ovation Data is a full-service provider of digital transformation and data repository solutions. It provides secure and scalable data management services and support from basic and complex infrastructure to cloud-based solutions for data transmission, storage, stewardship and loss prevention. For more than 45 years, Ovation Data has securely delivered high-quality, connected, and accurate data that informs clients' business decisions, optimized with speed and confidence.
About FUJIFILM Recording Media GmbH
FUJIFILM Recording Media GmbH, based in Kleve, Germany, is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), and serves as the headquarters for the EMEA region responsible for marketing and sales for data storage tape and data management solutions. As a leading manufacturer of tape media, Fujifilm is continuously working on improvements to the core functions of tape systems, such as archive life, security against ransomware attacks, high data integrity and many more. Based on a history of thin-film engineering and magnetic particle science such as Fujifilm's NANOCUBICTM and Barium Ferrite technology, Fujifilm creates breakthrough data storage products.
To better meet the individual needs of users, Fujifilm continues to develop its data management solutions. These include Object Archive software, which enables interaction of the rapidly growing amount of data with tape storage systems, creating a sustainable and secure data archiving strategy. The company also offers Fujifilm Kangaroo which is a plug-and-play data archiving solution that includes HW with Object Archive software and tape media.
