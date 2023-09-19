Startup Helping Families And Churches Create Generational Wealth With Free E-Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cover image
"Empowering Families & Churches for Wealth! Free E-Book Inside" If you're not already using this plan, after reading this book, you will!” - Terrance AmenSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Visionary author and entrepreneur Terrance Amen introduces his book, FBC: Family Business Circle - Creating Generational Wealth, Using the Money You're Already Spending. This revolutionary plan has the potential to reshape financial destinies, presenting straightforward yet innovative strategies for cultivating generational wealth for families, churches, and other member organizations through leveraging everyday expenses. Amen's vision goes beyond individual success; he envisions a collective effort to channel funds back into families and communities.
Amen's newly established company, Family Business Circle LLC, aims to assist families, churches, and member organizations in retaining more of their existing spending. As Amen puts it, while families and churches can navigate this path independently, why not supercharge their combined impact by recapturing funds they spend outside their family and church? The company doesn't just promote financial independence but encourages ownership to families, churches, and other member organizations but will also provide commissions on everyday products and services and more.
Amen says that this is not rocket science; it follows a model that corporations have employed for centuries. The book presents an unconventional perspective that disrupts the conventional notion of personal finance. By maximizing the potential of day-to-day spending, transforming liabilities into assets, and charting a path to enduring wealth, FBC: Family Business Circle provides a profound shift in financial programs.
Terrance Amen highlights that the book is more than just a guide; it's a spark for individual transformation that ripples through families, churches, and organizations. Amen explains, "The untapped potential lies in your monthly expenses. FBC: Family Business Circle unveils how you can channel your spending into generational wealth. It's a guide for empowerment, enabling individuals, families, and communities to construct a legacy of prosperity."
What sets FBC: Family Business Circle apart is its universal relevance. The principles outlined within are equally applicable to families striving for financial security and nonprofit organizations working to strengthen their missions. The book's guidance empowers readers to convert their monthly outlays into a dynamic engine of wealth accumulation.
For a limited time, readers can access a free e-book of FBC: Family Business Circle by clicking on this link . Amen invites readers to share the link with their family and friends and encourages them to rate and review the book after reading. For more information and to support the company, go to familybusinesscircle
About the Author:
Terrance Amen is a visionary author and entrepreneur with a mission to guide individuals, families, churches, and other organizations towards financial independence. Through his groundbreaking approach showcased in FBC: Family Business Circle, he aims to empower families to rewrite their financial narratives and establish generational wealth.
Press Contact:
Terrance Amen
email
Phone: 415-767-8599
Terrance Heyward
Family Business Circle LLC
+1 415-767-8599
emailhere
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107095925
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.