Taiwan's New Taipei City Pavilion Debut at Malaysia's Smart Nation Expo

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On September 19-21, a delegation of 22 innovative Taiwanese companies will be led by the New Taipei City Government to participate in the Malaysia Smart Nation Expo, which will mark the debut of Taiwan's New Taipei City Pavilion at the event. New Taipei City is a leader in the information and communications technology (ICT) industries, and has helped many companies successfully expand and operate globally. This upcoming expo pavilion will highlight the latest technological developments in 5G, the Inteof Things (IoT), industrial automation, smart machinery, and energy management.

The "Malaysia Smart Nation Expo" is the largest technology event in Southeast Asia, centered around the theme of "Connecting Smart Innovations," while covering diverse applications such as Smart City, Industry 4.0, and other new technologies. Last year, the event attracted over 14,000 overseas buyers from over 50 countries, with participation from 12 national pavilions including Malaysia, Singapore, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, Spain, the US, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Due to the digital wave sparked by the 11th Malaysia Plan from 2016 to 2020, this exhibition serves as a primary platform for foreign enterprises to gain exposure in Malaysia, which is a major reason why the New Taipei City Government's Economic Development Department is leading a delegation to this year's event.

The latest 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual/augmented reality technologies are the driving forces that will shape the future development of smart cities, while accelerating digital transformation and economic growth. This year, the New Taipei City Government, in collaboration with 22 exhibitors from key industries such as 5G, IoT, Industry 4.0, Smart Machinery, and Green Energy, will be showcased at the "Taiwan New Taipei City Pavilion" during the Malaysia Smart Nation Expo. The exhibition aims to explore new opportunities for bilateral development and the diverse prospects for industry collaboration.

New Taipei City is a leading economic hub of industrial and commercial activities in Taiwan with over 300,000 factories, businesses, and registered enterprises. The city has emerged as a major player in Taiwan's ICT industry, and also has helped many local companies achieve global expansion. Recently, the New Taipei City Government has received many awards, including the 2021 Asia-Pacific Smart City Award and the 2022 ICF Top1 Global Smart City Award. These awards recognize the city's commitment to fostering the smart technology sector and promoting international industry collaboration. This September, New Taipei City will lead a trade mission delegation to visit Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia) to explore potential collaboration opportunities for Smart City solutions within the region to achieve global success.

Smart Nation Expo 2023

- Date: 2023.09.19 - 2023.09.21

- Venue: Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC)

- Booth: Hall8, No. 8155

