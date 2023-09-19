New Photo Book Shines Light On Final Years Of Bangkok's Nic Hualamphong Railway Station

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Bangkok Station cover
The Coolest Monk in Bangkok
A Train Arriving at Hualamphong
Bangkok's Hualamphong Station will shortly be closing. Next month photo book BANGKOK STATION is published, showing scenes from this iconic, much-loved building. His work captures the essence of one of Asia's most iconic railway stations” - Shaz Das-Hassan, Soi BooksBANGKOK, THAILAND, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Bangkok's legendary Hualamphong Station will shortly be closing its doors to passengers, and next month a new photo book BANGKOK STATION will be published, showing scenes from the platforms and trains of this iconic and much-loved building.
The book is the work of British photographer Tim Russell who has lived in Bangkok since 2012, and who has spent much of his spare time photographing the streets of Thailand's capital and the people who live there. During this time he has paid numervisits to Hualamphong, where he has spent hours taking thousands of images of the station, the people who work there, and the passengers who use it, and BANGKOK STATION is the result.
Published by Soi Books, BANGKOK STATION contains around 80 colour and black & white images from the station taken between 2016 and 2023, showing the station at its lively, colourful best. The book will serve as the perfect time capsule for anyone who loves Hualamphong, and will also no doubt be hugely popular with railway enthusiasts in Thailand and beyond.
“Without doubt, Hualamphong is my favourite photography location in the city” says Russell.“It has absolutely everything - amazing light, colourful characters, leading lines, rickety old trains, and plenty of space to relax and take your time. It's basically a playground for photographers.”
Russell sees the station's demise as emblematic of the city's increasing gentrification.“Whilst Bangkok is becoming a more modern and comfortable place to live, and the new station will no doubt be a lot more efficient, it's also very sad that the city is losing a lot of its character and the chaos that made it so special” he says.“That's why I wanted to do this book - to capture a place that was a little microcosm of the city as a whole, in all its messy glory. It's essentially a love letter to the people of Bangkok, who make photographing here such a joy.”
“Celebrating Hualamphong Railway Station's rich history and enduring cultural importance, we chose to publish BANGKOK STATION with Tim Russell” says Shaz Das-Hassan, MD of Soi Books.“His work captures the essence of one of Asia's most iconic railway stations, evoking the very heartbeat of a place that holds significance for(as once we lived there) and for so many others who also have passed through its grand halls."
BANGKOK STATION is now available on pre-sale via Soi Books, and will be published in October. Russell is also organising a launch event in Bangkok where signed copies will be available.
Pre-sale link:
For media enquiries, please contact
About Tim Russell Photography
Originally from the UK, Tim moved to Vietnam in 2003 on a one-year work contract and never went home. After moving to Bangkok in 2012, he took up photography seriously in 2016 and specialises in street, travel and documentary photography. His work has been featured in numerpublications and exhibitions, and he held his first solo exhibition, Faces of Khlongtoey, in February 2023. BANGKOK STATION is his first book.
About Soi Books
Soi Books, born from years of documentary filmmaking and art book collaborations, is a dynamic creative publisher. Known for subculture films, like Bassweight: A Dubstep Documentary and best-selling book series such as Stickerbomb series with over 400,000 global readers, Soi Books brings a global perspective to subcultures, artists, and compelling narratives. Operating globally, they empower artists and celebrate storytelling.
Tim Russell
Tim Russell Photography
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107095923
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.