Pharmexcil Launches Capacity-Building Initiative, Focuses On Quality Compliance And Patient Safety

New Delhi, Sept 18 (KNN) The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council (Pharmexcil) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has launched a capacity-building programme for the industry.

As the Indian pharma units, especially in the MSME sector, are facing new challenges such as poor resources to meet global as well as domestic expectations in healthcare, the Centre is contemplating to implement the Draft Schedule M (Good Manufacturing Practice) published in 2018 soon.







“In this context, Pharmexcil

felt the need to educate small and medium-scale manufacturers to improve their understanding of Regulatory, GMP, and quality and safety norms and at the same time to keep up the momentum of upholding export potentials,'' the Council said in a release.

In line with the initiative, a capacity-building program focusing on quality compliance and patient safety, specifically on industry practices and regulatory expectations, was inaugurated in Ahmedabad.

The program aims to raise awareness among pharmaceutical manufacturers about the best international practices, enabling them to uphold quality standards.

The Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) is also supporting the initiative and has called on its members to actively take part in the programme.

The capacity-building programmes are also being planned to be conducted in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Sikkim, and Goa, the release said.

