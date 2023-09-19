Ppcb Sets Up Helpdesk To Assist Industrialists 24X7

Chandigarh, Sept 18 (KNN) With the aim to assist entrepreneurs 24X7, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has set up a helpdesk at its head office in Patiala.

Environment and Science Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said this helpdesk would guide the industry regarding the obligation towards the control of pollution and regulatory clearances.







Two officers of the rank of assistant environmental engineer (AEE) will be available at the helpdesk at the head office, Patiala. The board has also started a helpline number (9914498899).

“The Chief Minister had invited suggestions from the public for the promotion of the industry. In compliance with the suggestions, the PPCB had established a helpdesk at Vatavaran Bhawan, which would remain operative 24X7 to guide the entrepreneurs,” he said.

The minister pointed out that recently the state government organised Sarkar Sanatkar Milni to ensure the direct dialogue with the captains of the industry to understand their needs and act accordingly.

