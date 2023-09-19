Railways To Explore Insurance Option For All Train Passengers: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bhubaneswar, Sept 18 (KNN) Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said the ministry is open to exploring the option of insurance coverage for all passengers travelling in trains.

“We will study and discuss with insurance companies on the options for insurance coverage to all passengers - both reserved and unreserved - travelling in trains,” he said in an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express.







Vaishnaw, who was in Odisha's capital to attend the launching ceremony of PM Vishwakarma scheme, said IRCTC is already offering insurance cover to passengers who book tickets online.“Since only a small section opts for insurance, the ministry can take a fresh look at it,” he said.

The Railway minister at the event also provided clarity on the allegations that Indian Railways is vandalising heritage structures in stations for redevelopment.

“We are not vandalising heritage structures. In fact, the Indian Railways holds a rich heritage and history. Altogether 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped and modernised under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'. The structures which are being redesigned and redeveloped have no heritage value,” he said.

Only four stations - the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Chennai Central, Howrah and Puri are being conserved as heritage stations.

When asked about 5,770 villages in Odisha having no mobile and inteconnectivity, he said about Rs 3,200 crore have been sanctioned to the state under the universal service obligation fund for installation of towers.

“But work has been hampered in some remote areas due to delay in possession of land. Our team is in regular contact with the state. I would request the Odisha government to ensure possession of land at the earliest. Once the land is handed over, installation of towers will be completed in six months,” he added.

(KNN Bureau)