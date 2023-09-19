Online sustainability exchange, The Surpluss, has been officially designated as an Accelerator by the UN-backed Race to Zero, a global campaign that catalyses climate action for non-state actors to take rigorand immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030.

The Surpluss is the first UAE-based Accelerator, and one of only 29 global organizations around the world designated with this distinction. They are strengthening their commitment to promote the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, to ensure global warming does not exceed 1.5oC.

The Surpluss aims to assist 500 companies in the within the next year to take transformative climate action to halve their emissions by 2030, and subsequently, reachzero emissions by 2050. Companies enrolled with The Surpluss can anticipate actions based on the Race to Zeros '5Ps':

They aim to accelerate the adoption of variPartner initiatives to suit the needs of SME organizations that are struggling with climate action, such as the SME Climate Hub.

Rana Hajirasouli, Founder of The Surpluss highlights“We are incredibly honoured to be given such a distinction, and whole heartedly believe our mandate of radical collaboration being a necessary pre-requisite for accomplishing the most pressing challenges of our time.”

She adds:“The challenges that SMEs face are inextricably linked to their survival. Despite making up more than 90% of the global economy, they are still often found short of resources that suit their requirements. We want to ensure that they are included, feel visible, and hope to demonstrate there is a real commercial case of building a climate-resilient business beyond just pledges.”

“Race to Zero is thrilled to welcome The Surpluss as our latest Accelerator,” adds TeFerry, Race to Zero lead at the Climate Champions Team.“Accelerators help drivefaster on the race by mobilizing non state actors around the world to take ambiticlimate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and provide critical support as they deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world by 2050.”

The Surpluss will join a global coalition of leading net-zero initiatives that act as a springboard to create a more inclusive, resilient economies. They are committing to help businesses outside of their own membership base and will organize a series of monthly onboarding events to assist companies to initiate their commitments.

About The Surpluss:

“The same way that Airbnb has normalized staying at a stranger's house, we want it to be the norm for businesses to thrive with resource sharing, from people, to spaces, to energy and materials to benefit both the environment and their bottom line.”– The Surpluss Founder Rana Hajirasouli.

The Surpluss is a global platform developed in the that offers a sustainability exchange where businesses can share their surpresources to enhance sustainability and innovation, while making a profit.

Leveraging the power of climate-tech, The Surpluss is designed to support any business' sustainability journey. While varicircular economy and industrial symbiosis solutions exist, Founder Rana Hajirasouli used nature's blueprints to design the framework to build on the concept to cycle waste with other nearby actors that have a use for it. The platform recognizes there is no one-size-fits-all approach for companies with varying challenges and needs. It aims to fill both financial and sustainability goals by connecting companies nearby to source, sell, or share their assets and resources to reduce emissions and associated costs.

About the Race to Zero:

Led by the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions – Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin and H.E. Ms. Razan Al Mubarak – the Race to Zero is a global campaign rallying non-state actors – including companies, cities, regions, financial, educational, and healthcare institutions – to take rigorand immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world. Since June 2020, over 11,000 members have joined the campaign and are committed to the same overarching goal: reducing emissions across all scopes swiftly and fairly in line with the Paris Agreement, with transparent action plans and robust near-term targets.

Benefits of joining the Race to Zero:

Members can gain recognition of leadership, in pushing the boundaries of non-state climate action, leverage opportunities to be spotlighted at major international events and communication channels, amongst many others.