Bodimetrics Joins Innovators' Network At American Heart Association Center For Health Technology & Innovation

BodiMetrics circul+TM Pro Ring
American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions ”We are excited to join the Association's Innovator's Network as we address health inequity and pulmonary related chronic conditions,”” - Mark Goettling, CEO at BodiMetricsMANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BodiMetrics , a digital healthcare company providing the only smart ring oximeter and clinical cloud platform that is proven accurate in all skin tones to address chronic sleep and respiratory conditions in an equitable manner, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation 's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.
The Innovators' Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.
“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine and provost for medical affairs of Cornell University.“Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”
”We are excited to join the Association's Innovator's Network as we address health inequity and pulmonary related chronic conditions,” said Mark Goettling, CEO at BodiMetrics.“The timing couldn't be better for BodiMetrics to join the Innovators' Network as the Association recognizes sleep health as a key component of cardiovascular health, and which is also a key component of BodiMetrics' solutions.”
About BodiMetrics
BodiMetrics, the global leader in medical ring sensor technology joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them a patient monitoring platform that includes a smart ring, mobile app, AI analytics and clinical cloud platform to measure, track and report on pulmonary and cardiac health. The circulTM pro Ring is the only FDA 510(k) cleared ring on the market and has been proven in multiple clinical trials validating the efficacy and reliability of circulTM pro Ring's pulse oximeter in dark-pigmented participants, positioning it as a superior continublood oxygen monitoring device for minority populations in the U.S. and globally.
It is now known that the reliability of pulse oximeters, noninvasive devices for assessing heart rate and oxygen-saturated hemoglobin, are likely inaccurate in patients with darker pigmented skin due to existing oximetry technology and calibration bias toward Caucasian skin tones. Numerpublished studies from John Hopkins, University of Michigan, NEJM, and others have shown that black patients were at higher risk for hypoxemia and subsequent negative health impacts due to less accurate pulse oximeter measurements relative to those of white patients.
