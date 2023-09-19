Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Wishes: Greetings, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook, And Whatsapp Status

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: India is preparing for the 10-day Ganpati celebration, which starts on September 19. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is a festival commemorating Lord Ganesha's birth. During this event, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with flowers, modaks, and other delicacies. Lord Ganesh statues are placed in households and public pandals.

This holiday celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, a respected Hindu deity regarded as the god of knowledge, riches, and fresh beginnings and the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The event is held every year on the fourth day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, which falls in August or September, depending on the lunar calendar. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19, Tuesday, while Ganesh Visarjan will be held on Anant Chaturdashi, September 28, Thursday.

During the British administration, the Ganpati celebration grew as a source of nationalism and communal peace. Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi photos, wishes, greetings, and social media updates to share with your family and friends to commemorate the 10-day holiday. The day is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Ganeshotsav.

We've compiled a selection of messages, wishes, WhatsApp statuses, and greetings to send with your loved ones to make Ganesh Chaturthi memorable.







Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Wishes, Messages



On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, prosperity, and joy. Wishing you a delightful festival.

As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes and hearts, may all your obstacles be removed, and your life be filled with happiness and success.

May Lord Ganpati shower his blessings upon you and your loved ones. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your life with endless moments of love and laughter. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow his divine grace upon you and your family. Wishing you peace and prosperity.

On this auspiciday, may Lord Ganesha fill your life with good fortune and grant you the strength to overcome all challenges.

As we celebrate the birth of the Lord Ganesha, may your life be filled with wisdom, courage, and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

On this special day, may Lord Ganesha's blessings light up your path and guide you towards a brighter future.

Wishing you and your family a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with devotion, joy, and togetherness. May Lord Ganesha bless you abundantly. May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your home with peace, love, and prosperity. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Facebook and Whatsapp sta



Let's celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha with love and devotion. Wishing you a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha fill your life with happiness, success, and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this auspicioccasion, may Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom and courage to overcome all obstacles. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

May the divine energy of Lord Ganesha guide you towards the path of success and fulfillment. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes Images to share with loved ones or use whatsapp sta

Wishing you all a joyful and prosperGanesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha bless you with success and happiness.

May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and fill your life with love and laughter. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this auspiciday, may Lord Ganesha fill your home with peace, love, and good fortune. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be with you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!

Sending my warmest wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi! May you achieve all your goals with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes and hearts, may he bring with him endless joy and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Wishing you a day filled with happiness and celebrations as we honor the birth of Lord Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

May the divine presence of Lord Ganesha bring peace and harmony into your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may you find new beginnings and success in all your endeavors. Ganpati Bappa Morya! As the modaks are offered and the aartis are sung, may your life be filled with blessings and positivity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Quotes

1. "May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and shower you with success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

2. "Wishing you a joyful and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi. May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you always."

3. "May Lord Ganesha bless you with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

4. "On this Ganesh Chaturthi, may you find all the delights of life and may all your dreams come true."

5. "Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha fill your home with prosperity and happiness."

6. "May Lord Ganesha bring peace, happiness, and success to your life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

7. "May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you always. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

8. "Wishing you a year filled with happiness, love, and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

9. "May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom and knowledge. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"







10. "May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your life and bless you with success and happiness."

11. "Celebrate the birth of Lord Ganesha with joy and devotion. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

12. "May the divine presence of Lord Ganesha fill your home with peace and harmony. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

13. "On this auspiciday, may Lord Ganesha shower his blessings upon you and your loved ones. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

14. "May the blessings of Lord Ganesha always be upon you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

15. "As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes, may he blesswith happiness and prosperity. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"



