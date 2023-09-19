Kerala News LIVE: SEC Announces Last Date To Add Names To Voter List; Check

CPM state committee member AC Moideen will not appear for questioning today (Sep 19) in connection with the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank investigation. AC Moideen informed ED that he would not be present today or tomorrow. The ED has been informed that the reason is to attend a class for legislators.

ED will take a decision in this regard soon.

7.56 am:

SEC announces last date to add names to voter list; Check



The State Election Commission (SEC) has said that September 23 would be the last date to add names to the voter list.

Those who have completed 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2023, are eligible to add their name to the voter list. Applications are being accepted through the commission's website for additions, omissions and corrections in the voter list.