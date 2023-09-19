UAE: Public Holiday Announced For Prophet's Birthday; Check

Due to the National Day holidays falling on December 2 and 3 - Saturday and Sunday - this would be the last extended weekend in the UAE.

Residents had a number of long weekends this year, including a six-day vacation to commemorate the Islamic festival Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.

Despite the fact that the official holidays for 2024 have not yet been revealed, residents are anticipated to enjoy a six-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr and a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha.

Milad un Nabi (Mawlid), traditionally observed by Muslims on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is a day of considerable spiritual significance in the Islamic world.