Craft And Glory Swiftly Establishes A Robust Footwear Customer

Keeping The Legacy Alive

Traditional Bootmaking is not dead. In a world full of fast fashion brands making ready-to-wear footwear & accessories, Craft and Glory takes the time to handcraft every boot and accessory using only superior materials such as Full-grain leather, brass hardware, waxed canvas & diminuting the use of plastic or nickel materials.



As traditional bootmakers, they use techniques that are over 100 years old. Goodyear welting is one such technique, they pride themselves in utilizing the renowned Goodyear Welt Construction method, invented by Mr. Charles Goodyear Jr., in their footwear. This construction technique ensures exceptional durability and the ability to replace outsoles, making their shoes a long-term investment.



Compared to other Western brands that offer Goodyear Welting, their products provide an affordable option without compromising on quality.



Going Against The Fleeting Trends

Craf and Glory take pride in going against the tide, offering their base of customers something unique and enduring. Quality handcrafted excellence sets them apart from the fleeting trends of fast fashion, and their customers appreciate the timeless elegance and authenticity that can only be achieved through a slow and thoughtful approach to creating our products.



A Period Piece Collection



Craft and Glory stand apart from other brands in their niche due to their unwavering foon offering rugged and durable goods with a vintage aesthetic. While many Indian brands emphasize formal boots, they draw inspiration from the folds of history. Classic designs from American workwear, war uniforms, and utility wear form the foundation of our ideas. We breathe new life into these timeless concepts, making modifications to suit the preferences of modern-day customers.



They create unique designs by blending the charm of the past with contemporary needs, creating a collection that resonates with their audience.







Commitment To Their Customers

The motivation behind starting a Leather Footwear Brand was driven by the realization that India, with its abundance of skilled labor and rich craftsmanship, stands as a powerhouse in the Saddlery & Leather goods export industry. However, despite being the third-largest exporter in this domain, Indian consumers were often left dependent on international brands to fulfill their desire for exceptional quality goods.

Their Founder Rohit Anand aimed to fill the gap in the market, providing Indian consumers with a top-notch homegrown brand that delivers unmatched quality and craftsmanship in leather products, catering to the discerning tastes of Indian consumers.

This commitment to their vision has fostered a strong customer connection, as their patrons resonate with their unique offerings and shared values.

