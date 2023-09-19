(MENAFN) The US has requested the public's help following an F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter was lost through the weekend.



The USD80 million F-35B Lightning II jet was lost following the plane faced what the army named a "mishap" on Sunday afternoon. The pilot carefully got out following allegedly setting the plane on autopilot.



"If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600," Joint Base Charleston posted on X, the website priory known as Twitter.



"Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion," the base, which is located in South Carolina, continued, indicating the Federal Aviation Administration.



The pilot was moved to a regional hospital in steady state.



Many news outlets declared that the pilot turned on autopilot ahead of departing, which has thwarted attempts to save the jet. It is uncertain if the jet has collided, or if it is still airborne. What is also unclear is what precisely pushed the pilot to get out at first.

