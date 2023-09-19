Unveiling 'Dogxim': World's First Dog-Fox Hybrid Found In Brazil Sparks Scientific Intrigue - WATCH

"Forbiologists and veterinarians, it is normal to look at all animals differently. We're trained to look for what's common and what's different when we look at an animal. And that's what happened," researcher Cristina Araujo Matzenbacher told Newsweek.

"She had eyes resembling a domestic dog, and long ears resembling a pampas fox, although she had a dark coat and barked like a dog," the expert added.

The discovery was made more intriguing by 'dogxim's' behavior, particularly its preference for rejecting dog food while readily accepting small rats as sustenance. Observations also noted the animal's agility in climbing bushes within its environment.

A comprehensive study on 'dogxim' has been documented in a paper published by MDPI. The team of experts at the veterinary center employed cytogenetics and advanced DNA testing techniques, yielding remarkable findings. The genetic analysis unveiled that 'dogxim' possessed 76 chromosomes, a critical clue in unraveling the mystery surrounding this unique creature.

"In Rio Grande do Sul, only the Chrysocyon brachyuhas 76 chromosomes, however, this species is very different in the phenotype when compared with the 'dogxim'," Rafael Kretschmer told Newsweek.

Pampas foxes typically exhibit 74 chromosomes, while domestic dogs are known for having 78 chromosomes.