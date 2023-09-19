Sena Vs Sena: Supreme Court Asks Maha Speaker To Take Up Disqualification Petitions Within A Week

The Apex court expressed disappointment over the delay in the disqualification process that resulted from the split within the Shiv Sena party between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions, and it also asked the speaker to inform it within two weeks of the timeline of how these disqualification proceedings would be conducted.

The Maharashtra assembly speaker was previously ordered to consider the disqualification case in a fair amount of time, but he failed to comply, prompting the court's displeasure.

“The contentions in this writ are that despite the passing of months, the Speaker has not decided the disqualification petitions...Ld. SG appearing for Speaker submitted a complication...53+3 MLAs were disqualified from the two factions and 34 petitions were filed," the CJI said during the hearing.



The Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's actions show a disregard for the court's orders, the CJI added, and under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, the speaker cannot prolong such proceedings indefinitely.

After Eknath Shinde and a number of other MLAs conducted a coup in June 2022 against the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration headed by Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena split in two. As Maharashtra's new chief minister, Shinde replaced Thackeray, and the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is his deputy.

The Supreme Court declined to exercise the special powers under Articles 226 and 32 as requested by the Uddhav Thackeray camp and stated that "there are no extraordinary circumstances in the instant case that warrant the exercise of jurisdiction by the court to adjudicate the disqualification petition" when turning over the case of disqualification to the Speaker in May.

