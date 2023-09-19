ODI World Cup 2023: Fans' Unwavering Support Fuels Determination To Win, Says Resolute Virat Kohli

Now, after a 12-year wait, Kohli is eager to capture the title, having narrowly missed out on victories in the 2015 and 2019 editions held in Australia-New Zealand and England, respectively.

Kohli expressed, "The passion and steadfast support of our fans serve as the driving force behind our determination to secure the World Cup. The cherished memories of previWorld Cup triumphs, particularly the iconic 2011 victory, are etched in our hearts, and we aspire to create new moments for our loyal supporters."

Also Read:

Shreyas Iyer set to return as India gears up for three-match ODI series against Australia

He added, "I am delighted to be a part of this remarkable campaign that beautifully encapsulates our fans' emotions. We are fully prepared to exert every effort to transform their aspirations into reality."

Ravindra Jadeja, an all-rounder, echoed Kohli's sentiments, saying, "As a cricketer, there is no greater motivation than knowing that millions of fans are firmly behind you, passionately cheering for your success."

He continued, "This campaign reflects the profound passion and fervor of our fans to witness Team India triumph. It is a journey we embark on collectively with the entire nation, and we are resolute in our determination to make our fans proud with our on-field performances."

India is set to commence their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8th.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2023 final: Rohit Sharma reveals why Mohammed Siraj bowled only 7 overs against Sri Lanka