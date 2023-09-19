Coffee To Black Tea-7 Ways To Naturally Dye Your Grey Hair

Natural hair dyes can be a great way to cover grey hair without the use of harsh chemicals found in commercial hair dyes. Here are seven ways to naturally dye your grey hair.



Amla is known for its darkening effect on hair and is often combined with henna. You can make a paste with amla powder and water and apply it to your hair.

Indigo powder, when mixed with henna, can create shades of brown or black. It's a natural option for covering grey hair.



Sage and rosemary are herbs known for their darkening properties. Boil them in water, let the mixture cool, strain, and use it as a hair rinse.



Coffee can help darken grey hair naturally. Brew a strong cup of coffee, allow it to cool, and apply it to your hair as a rinse or mix it with a leave-in conditioner.

Black tea contains tannins that can help darken grey hair. Brew a strong cup of black tea, let it cool, and then apply it to your hair or use it as a final rinse after shampooing.

Popular natural hair colour henna may give your hair a reddish or auburn hue. Hair is conditioned and strengthened.



When combined with coconut oil, onion juice can help darken grey hair. Extract onion juice, mix it with coconut oil, and apply it to your hair.

