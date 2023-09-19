Modak To Biryani-7 Dinner Ideas For Ganeshotsav

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganeshotsav is a festive occasion, and preparing a special dinner is a great way to celebrate.
Paneer tikka is a flavorful appetizer or main course option made by marinating paneer cubes in a mixture of yoghurt and spices and then grilling or roasting them.
Fluffy deep-fried bread with spicy chickpea curry, Chole Bhature is a yummy combination and is enjoyed as a snack in North India.
Pav bhaji is a popular street food dish that can be turned into a hearty dinner. It is a spicy mixed vegetable curry served with buttered pav (buns).
Puran poli is a delicisweet flatbread stuffed with a sweet filling made from chana dal, jaggery, and cardamom. It's a dish often enjoyed during this festival.
Modak is Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet, so it's a must-have during Ganeshotsav. You can prepare traditional steamed modaks or fried modaks filled with sweet coconut and jaggery.
Masala bhaat is a flavorful and aromatic rice dish made with spices, vegetables, and often, a special masala blend. It's a savory option that pairs well with yoghurt or raita.
A fragrant and colourful vegetable biryani with basmati rice, mixed vegetables, and aromatic spices is a delightful main dish that can be served with raita or a side salad
