India Vs Australia ODI Series 2023: Schedule, Squads, Surprises, Omissions And More; Details Here

Following the ODI series and the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, India and Australia will engage in a five-match T20I series. The India vs Australia T20I series is set to commence on November 23, immediately after the ODI World Cup 2023, and will continue until December 3. This T20 series will serve as a crucial preparation phase for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Key Details for the India vs Australia ODI Series 2023:

India vs Australia ODI Series Dates: The ODI series between India and Australia will be held from September 22 to September 27.

India vs Australia ODI Series Venues: The ODI series matches will be hosted in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot.

India vs Australia ODI Series Match Timings: All three matches in the India vs Australia ODI series are scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia ODI Series Live Streaming: Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Australia ODI series matches on the Jio Cinema platform. The Jio Cinema app offers free access to all IND vs ODI matches.

India vs Australia ODI Series Live Broadcast: The India vs Australia ODI series will be broadcast live on Sports 18.

Head-to-Head Record between India and Australia in ODIs:

Total Matches Played: 146

Matches Won by Australia: 82

Matches Won by India: 54

Matches with No Result: 10

Full Schedule for the India vs Australia ODI Series:

1st ODI: India vs Australia on September 22, 2023 (Friday) at 1:30 PM in Mohali

2nd ODI: India vs Australia on September 24, 2023 (Sunday) at 1:30 PM in Indore

3rd ODI: India vs Australia on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday) at 1:30 PM in Rajkot

Squads for the IND vs ODI Series:

India squad for first two ODIs: KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, J Bumrah, M Siraj, M Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

Indian squad for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, J Bumrah, M Siraj, M Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

Australian squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, MarStoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green