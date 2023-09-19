Two Killed, Four Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians have been killed and four injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.
The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On September 18, 2023, Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region, namely in Pivnichne and Avdiivka. Four more people were injured,” Moroz wrote.
Additionally, it is now impossible to count the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.
A reminder that, on the night of September 19, 2023, explosions were heard in the Donetsk region's Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
MENAFN19092023000193011044ID1107095644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.