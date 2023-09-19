Twenty-Seven Enemy Drones Downed Over Ukraine Last Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 19, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 27 enemy Shahed-136/131 suicide drones.
The relevant statement was made by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Last night Russians attacked Ukraine's territory with 30 combat drones fired from the southeastern direction (Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk) and one Iskander-M ballistic missile fired from the temporarily occupied Crimea towards Kryvyi Rih.
Following the combat performance of Ukraine's air defense units, twenty-seven Russian drones were destroyed in the southern, central and western regions of Ukraine.
In the eastern direction, Russia's reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle was also downed.
