Russians Shell Sloviansk At Night, Hits Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on September 19, Russian troops fired on Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region, four hits were recorded.
Vadym Lyakh, the head of the City Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
According to him, Sloviansk was shelled at night.
As reported, on September 18, the Russian army killed two residents of the Donetsk region and injured four others.
