Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:04 GMT

Uzbekistan Airways Launches New Flights To Türkiye's Ankara


9/19/2023 3:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 19. Uzbekistan Airways Express, a low-cost airline, will operate flights to Türkiye's Ankara from November 4, Trend reports.

Flights on the Tashkent-Ankara - Tashkent route will be carried out on Saturdays on AirA320neo aircraft.

As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 48,300 Turkish tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which is 1.6 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).

In 2022, the number of tourists has almost tripled compared to the previyear, increasing from 1.8 million to 5.2 million people. Türkiye's share of this number amounts to 1.4 percent (75,000 people).

MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107095641

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search