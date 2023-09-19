Uzbekistan Airways Launches New Flights To Türkiye's Ankara

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 19. Uzbekistan
Airways Express, a low-cost airline, will operate flights to
Türkiye's Ankara from November 4, Trend reports.
Flights on the Tashkent-Ankara - Tashkent route will be carried
out on Saturdays on AirA320neo aircraft.
As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 48,300
Turkish tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023,
which is 1.6 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).
In 2022, the number of tourists has almost tripled compared to
the previyear, increasing from 1.8 million to 5.2 million
people. Türkiye's share of this number amounts to 1.4 percent
(75,000 people).
