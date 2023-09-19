Azerbaijan Initiates Criminal Investigation Into Terrorist Attack On Mia Employees

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. A criminal case
has been opened on the fact of a terrorist act committed against
employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) ,
Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107095640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.