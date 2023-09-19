Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:04 GMT

Azerbaijan Initiates Criminal Investigation Into Terrorist Attack On Mia Employees


9/19/2023 3:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of a terrorist act committed against employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) , Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107095640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search