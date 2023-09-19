Clarivate Unveils Citation Laureates 2023 - Annual List Of Researchers Of Nobel Class

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc

(NYSE:CLVT ), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today named 23 world-class researchers from institutions in five countries as Citation LaureatesTM . These are researchers whose work is deemed to be of Nobel class, as demonstrated by analysis carried out by the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI)TM

at ClarivateTM.

This year's Citation Laureates have made significant contributions across a diverse range of fields, including cancer treatment, human microbiomes, synthetic gene circuits, spintronics, designer molecular structures, sleep/wake cycles, wealth inequality and urban economics. Sixteen of the honorees are based at leading academic institutions in

the United States, two each are based in Japan,

the United Kingdom and France, and one is based in Germany. These individuals represent an elite group whose research publications are highly cited and who have already exerted a profound and often transformative impact on their fields of research.

Emmanuel Thiveaud, Senior Vice President for Research & Analytics, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "Clarivate uses quantitative citation data from the Web of ScienceTM, together with unparalleled qualitative analysis to successfully identify individuals who go on to be recognized by the Nobel Assembly.

"The achievements of the Citation Laureates 2023 are not just notable, but emblematic of the kind that Clarivate identifies as Nobel-worthy. These research giants publish papers that garner more than 2,000 citations - a truly rare accolade - that should be celebrated. This list recognizes many decades of work, laying ground for countless discoveries and innovations that have transformed our world."

Since 2002, analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information have drawn on

publication and citation data from its index of trusted journals to identify potential Nobel Prize winners in the areas of Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry and Economics. Out of more than 58 million articles and proceedings indexed in the

Web of Science

since 1970, only about 8,700 (.01%) have been cited 2,000 or more times. It is from the authors of this group of papers that Citation Laureates are identified and selected.

Since 2002, experts at the ISI have identified 71 Citation Laureates prior to their Nobel Prize success – often years before they were recognized in Stockholm.

The Citation Laureates 2023 are: