US voices deep worry of Canada’s claims connecting India to Sikh activist's murder

(MENAFN) The US voiced deep worry on Monday of claims by Canada that connect India to the murder of a Canadian Sikh advocate.



"We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau earlier today," declared White House National Security Council official Adrienne Watson in a report given to a Turkish news agency.



"We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice," read the report.



It occurred hours following Trudeau unveiled that throughout the last few weeks, "Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar."



Nijjar, a Sikh president in the western Canadian region of British Columbia, was shot dead on June 18 in front of a Sikh temple in the town of Surrey. No captures have been made. A Canadian resident, he was a vocal backer of a Sikh native land in the shape of a self-governing Khalistani state in India.

