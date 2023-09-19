Downturn In Diversified Consulting Market During Q2 2023



"The consulting industry's slowdown is now reflected in the companies' numbers. However, what we see is not a complete picture, but a very differentiated market. IT-heavy companies, which previously had strong tailwinds, have had it much tougher. Real estate, retail, and HR have also faced significant challenges," says Mattias Loxi, co-founder of Cinode, the leading platform for consulting companies.

Despite these challenges, some companies and sectors continue to show strength.



"Cybersecurity/defense, industry, and energy have performed very well. Also, public investments in, for example, infrastructure remain at a stable level," points out Mattias.

Gofore, CombinedX, Innofactor, and Swshow the strongest growth. A fifth of the companies have reduced revenue compared to last year, even though prices have increased.



"Another reason for the slowed growth among these consulting firms is that there have been significantly fewer acquisitions recently."

Three-quarters of the companies have lower margins compared to the previyear. Exsitec, Gofore, and CAG Group have the highest margins.

Read more and see all the statistics in the Infographic.



Mattias Loxi

Co-founder/CMO

[email protected]

+46 73-514 21 70

About Cinode

Cinode is the leading SaaS service specifically developed for consultancy firms within IT, technology, and management consulting.

Today, there are specially designed modules for skills management, CVs, CRM integrated with delivery and resource planning , as well as efficient management of partners and subcontractors . Visit for more information.

The following files are available for download: