The Surpluss Becomes First Race to Zero Accelerator in the GCC

(MENAFN- The PR Company) Online sustainability exchange, The Surpluss, has been officially designated as an Accelerator by the UN-backed Race to Zero, a global campaign that catalyses climate action for non-state actors to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030.



The Surpluss is the first UAE-based Accelerator, and one of only 29 global organizations around the world designated with this distinction. They are strengthening their commitment to promote the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, to ensure global warming does not exceed 1.5ºC.



The Surpluss aims to assist 500 companies in the UAE within the next year to take transformative climate action to halve their emissions by 2030, and subsequently, reach net zero emissions by 2050. Companies enrolled with The Surpluss can anticipate actions based on the Race to Zeros ‘5Ps’:

1. Pledge at the head of organizational level to reach net zero by 2050 and contribute to halving emissions by 2030;

2. Plan, ensuring a public transition plan that includes key indicators by 2030;

3. Proceed, which involves taking measures to achieve a net zero balance in line with industry breakthroughs;

4. Publish relevant progress on objectives and actions, feeding into the UNFCCC Global Climate Action portal;

5. Persuade, which entails aligning policy and engagement to halving emissions by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.



They aim to accelerate the adoption of various Partner initiatives to suit the needs of SME organizations that are struggling with climate action, such as the SME Climate Hub.

Rana Hajirasouli, Founder of The Surpluss highlights “We are incredibly honoured to be given such a distinction, and whole heartedly believe our mandate of radical collaboration being a necessary pre-requisite for accomplishing the most pressing challenges of our time.”



She adds: “The challenges that SMEs face are inextricably linked to their survival. Despite making up more than 90% of the global economy, they are still often found short of resources that suit their requirements. We want to ensure that they are included, feel visible, and hope to demonstrate there is a real commercial case of building a climate-resilient business beyond just pledges.”



“Race to Zero is thrilled to welcome The Surpluss as our latest Accelerator,” adds Tessa Ferry, Race to Zero lead at the Climate Champions Team. “Accelerators help drive us faster on the race by mobilizing non state actors around the world to take ambitious climate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and provide critical support as they deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world by 2050.”



The Surpluss will join a global coalition of leading net-zero initiatives that act as a springboard to create a more inclusive, resilient economies. They are committing to help businesses outside of their own membership base and will organize a series of monthly onboarding events to assist companies to initiate their commitments.



MENAFN19092023003959012039ID1107095591