Trudeau claims India responsible of assassination of Canadian Sikh

(MENAFN) There are “credible allegations” that the administration of India was responsible of the assassination of Sikh president Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia (B.C.), Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau declared on Monday.



Nijjar, a Sikh head in the western Canadian district of B.C., was fired to death on June 18 near a Sikh temple in the town of Surrey. No detentions have been conducted.



"Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau stated, speaking with the House of Commons following he talked to rival political party heads.



Nijjar, a Canadian civilian, was an outspoken backer of independence for the Khalistani district in the Punjab region. The Indian administration has constantly pointed to the fact that Nijjar was a terrorist, a naming his backers refused, and at the latest G20 summit in New Delhi, Premier Narendra Modi criticized Trudeau for letting Sikh dissident demonstrations in Canada.

