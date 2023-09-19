Compound Feed Market To Reach Usd 709.62 Billion By 2028 | At A 4.82% Cagr

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global compound feed market size was U SD 490.13 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 510.42 billion in 2021 to USD 709.62 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.82% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights , in its report, titled, “Compound Feed Market, 2021-2028.” According to our expert analysts, animals are raised for a variety of purposes in different countries, including meat, milk, and eggs. Feed is a nutrient-dense mixture of plant and animal components fed to farm animals. Therefore, feed makers concentrate on providing balanced feed that meets the physiological needs of farm animals and supports their performance, allowing for safe and economically successful livestock production. Moreover, the global market is driven by increased animal output, rising meat and dairy product consumption, and a growing foon animal health and nutrition. Request a Sample Research Report: Compound feed, often referred to simply as "feed," is a mixture of variingredients formulated to provide balanced nutrition to livestock and poultry. It is an essential component of modern animal farming, as it ensures that animals receive all the nutrients they need to grow, produce milk or eggs, and maintain good health. List of Key Players Mentioned in the Compound Feed Market Report:

Compound feed, also known as complete feed or balanced feed, is a type of animal feed that is formulated to provide a balanced diet for livestock, poultry, and other animals. It is called "compound" because it is made up of a combination of different ingredients, such as grains, protein sources, vitamins, minerals, and additives, which are mixed together in specific proportions to meet the nutritional requirements of the target animal. Compound feed is designed to provide all the essential nutrients necessary for the growth, maintenance, and production of animals. It typically includes carbohydrates for energy, proteins for growth and muscle development, fats for energy and nutrient absorption, vitamins and minerals for various metabolic functions, and additives for enhancing digestion, health, and performance. The composition of compound feed can vary depending on the specific animal species and its age, weight, stage of production (e.g., growth, lactation), and nutritional needs. For example, compound feed for poultry may have a higher protein content compared to feed for ruminant animals like cattle or sheep. Compound feed offers several advantages over individual feed ingredients. It ensures that animals receive a well-balanced diet, eliminating the need for farmers to mix different ingredients themselves. It also helps in preventing nutritional deficiencies or imbalances that can affect animal health, productivity, and overall performance.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 4.82% 2028 Value Projection USD 709.62 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 510.42 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Animal Type

By Form

By Ingredient By Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rising Focus on Animal Health and Nutrition to Drive Growth





Segments:

Ingredient, Form, Animal Type, and Region are studied

Based on ingredient, the market is segmented into feed cereals, cakes & meals, animal by-products, and others.

On the basis of form, the market is segregated into solid and liquid.

On the basis of animal type, the market is fragmented into cattle, swine, poultry, aquaculture, and others.

Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

This report covers an analysis of the leading sectors and recent market trends. It systematically covers the impact of COVID-19 and the driving and restraining factors. The report's market estimates are based on secondary and primary research and skilled in-house reviews. The report examines the most recent developments and the most profitable sets. It keeps track of the essential players' strategies and regional trends. It allows readers to learn about the critical methods that promote market growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Foon Animal Health to Stimulate Growth

Livestock farmers in both developing and developed countries are putting a lot of effort into improving the health of farm animals since healthy animals contribute to hunger elimination, long-term food production, and healthy humans. Animal products, in addition to being a food source, are a source of revenue for many small farmers and animal owners in developing countries. Furthermore, animal feed quality and safety are critical variables in meeting domestic demand for safe and high-quality animal-derived foods. Animal nutrition is important in the livestock sector since it helps to produce nutrient-efficient livestock. It also promotes the safety and nutritional quality of animal products for human consumption by improving farm animal health and wellbeing.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific has the biggest compound feed market share, and it is likely to continue to be the leading feed consumer in the coming years. The dominance of the region is attributable to high animal production and high meat consumption as a result of greater revenues. The region's largest feed users are China, India, and Indonesia. The high wealth linked with the fast-growing economy and strong demand for meats, fish, and dairy products resulted in a significant increase in meat, fish, and dairy product consumption.

In terms of market share, North America and Europe are expected to trail Asia Pacific. The U.S. is the largest feed market in North America, with strong demand from poultry and livestock. The feed market in the country is driven by high meat production and demand, and significant animal production.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Adopt Technologically Advanced Production Techniques to Improve Market Position

Leading firms are concentrating their efforts on purchasing feed mills and small manufacturing businesses to expand their businesses in both domestic and international markets. Some players have been acquiring or merging with foreign producers to extend their geographical reach. The main corporations concentrated on regional expansion and the establishment of a new plant to increase production capacity and product line. In addition, corporations are expanding the capacity of their current plants.

Market Segments Includes:

By Animal Type



Cattle

Swine

Poultry

Aquaculture Others

By Form



Solid, Liquid

By Ingredient



Feed Cereals

Cakes & Meals

Animal By-products Others

By Region

