78th meeting of UN General Assembly to boost improvement, tackle international issues

(MENAFN) The 78th meeting of the UN General Assembly, bringing together leaders of country and administration, ministers, as well as missions from member nations, is planned to begin in New York on Tuesday.



Spokespersons from 193 nations are contributing in the yearly top discussions, which occur at the United Nations HQ every September.



Dennis Francis from Trinidad as well as Tobago are going to head the 78th session.



Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, acing for Turkey in the General Assembly talks, is set to give a speech to the assembly room on the initial day of the week-long session.



Erdogan is going to address amid the seventh period on the initial day, after Brazil, which usually speaks first, followed by the host nation, Colombia, the United States, Poland, Cuba, as well as Jordan.



The session's schedule involves sustainable development, climate topics, epidemic readiness, as well as war areas, with 2023’s subject: "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity."



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has labelled the assembly discussions as "G193," highlighting his primary focus to "forge new pathways" in the light of the UN sustainable development aims.

MENAFN19092023000045015839ID1107095571