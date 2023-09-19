“L'écrin De Paris” Photo Exhibition Lands In Printemps Doha

Doha, Qatar: From September 4th to November 4th, Printemps Doha will present in store a major photography exhibition of more than 40 works by French photographer Jean-François Fortchantre, curated by French fine jewelry brand Baumer Vendôme.

A renown name among private art collectors, Jean-François Fortchantre explores one of his favorite subjects, the iconic Paris square Place Vendôme in France, where he had the privilege of exhibiting directly in 2022. Here in Doha for the first time, he presents an augmented version of this latest exhibition entitled“L'Écrin de Paris”.

Since his debut at the age of 17 as a fashion photographer, Jean-François Fortchantre photographs relentlessly Paris' Place Vendôme, sharing with it an almost intimate relationship, a passion for its history and its quest for pure beauty.

“When you first set foot on the Place Vendôme in Paris, the plaza's magic operates. Its proportions, its facades, the light that turns so well, the majesty of the location envelops you like the notes of a grandiose symphony. Its history is paved with the genof the creators who worked alongside it including the musician Frédéric Chopin, Gabrielle Chanel and the writer Ernest Hemingway”.

Photographer, poet, and writer, he is also the founding President of The Planete Albert Khan Association, which every year, presents awards to humanists, personalities, photographers, actors, journalists, writers.

The curated photo exhibition, on display throughout the three levels of Printemps Doha, is running from September 4th to November 4th and is open to the public. Admission is free.