Qatar-Funded Sdgs Pavilion Opens At Unga

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Amina Mohammed participated on Sunday in the official opening ceremony of the Sustainable Development Goals Pavilion funded by Qatar in partnership with the Education Above All Foundation, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The pavilion highlights the promotion of development and peace internationally to achieve sustainable development goals.
