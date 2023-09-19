Gu-Q's 'Hiwaraat' To Host Four Conferences On Key Global Issues

Doha, Qatar: The Hiwaraat Conference Series at Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) will host four conferences, shedding light on significant global challenges during the fall.

Dean of GU-Q, Dr. Safwan Masri, said that the Hiwaraat Conference Series aims to pave the way for scholars and experts to gather and engage in discussion around important issues. He said the next conference of an ambitilineup will be“Global Histories and Practices of Islamophobia.”

“The goal (of the Hiwaraat Conference Series) is to engage and forto contribute to having Doha increasingly acting as a meeting place. Convening not only as people but as convening of ideas is important,” Masri told The Peninsula.

“For Hiwaraat Conference Series, we have a very ambitiplan this fall,” he said, adding that five conferences are planned, including The Invasion of Iraq: Regional Reflections, held from September 14 to 16.

The upcoming conferences will be“Global Histories and Practices of Islamophobia,” held from September 30 to October 1, exploring the global, historical, theological, and political dimensions that shape the practices of Islamophobia.

The“Afghanistan Regional Symposium: Confronting the Impasse” conference will be held on November 10 and 11. It will gather leading scholars and policymakers to collectively explore the challenges surrounding Afghanistan and its situation in the context of its international relations and current political turmoil.

“Sustaining the Oasis: Envisioning the Future of Water Security in the Gulf” will be between November 12 and 13; the conference discerns the historical significance of water stewardship and envisions a comprehensive future blueprint for water security in the region.

“Global Energy Cultures: How Energy Shapes Our Everyday Lives” will be on December 9 and 10 and aims to unravel the threads that bind energy and our cultures, contributing to a future where sustainable practices take centre stage. Dean Masri said that in 2024, three to four conferences will be held on different themes.

The Hiwaraat Conference Series at GU-Q brings together scholars, experts, and the public to explore shared global challenges and create a better future through dialogue and discussion.

Each conference in the series offers an inclusive space that encourages community engagement, knowledge creation, and the search for innovative solutions to present and future challenges.