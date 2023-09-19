Miniatures Exhibition Showcasing 100 Iconic Chairs Opens At Msheireb

Doha, Qatar: The Miniatures Exhibition by Al Mana Maples, showcasing 100 classical seats in precise 1:6 miniature replicas, was unveiled to the public yesterday at the Doha Design District in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The centrepiece of this exhibition is a vast collection of 100 miniature chairs, each meticulously crafted to scale, dating from as early as 1836 to the end of the 20th century.

This satellite exhibit seamlessly complements the ongoing“Masterpieces of Furniture Design” exhibition in partnership with the Vitra Design Museum located at M7, also in Msheireb.

Msheireb Properties Senior Manager of Interior Design, Shaikha Al Sulaiti in her opening remarks described how the 1:6 miniature replicas provide a glimpse into the role of design in the industrial production process.

“Through these miniatures, you'll have a unique opportunity to delve into the world of design and gain insights into the intricate processes of industrial production. It's a chance to see how design evolves from concept to creation.”

The exhibition will run until October 16.

Al Mana Maples General Manager, Emad Al Shoubaki, provided guidance on how to experience the exhibition fully.

He explained that visitors should begin their journey at the first miniature replica, Michael Thonet's Bopparder Stuhl from 1836, and follow a zigzag path that leads to the grand finale: Philippe Starck's Louis 20.

Thonet's Boppard chair, created between 1836 and 1840 in Boppard, serves as a historical example of early wood-bending techniques.

A Biedermeier chair, it boasts layer-glued bent wood and walnut veneer with an upholstered seat. Museum Boppard highlights the varying thickness of the five layers in the lateral frame, adjusted to meet static requirements.

The Miniatures Exhibition also offers visitors a journey through time with pieces like“The Shaker Community” from the 1840, Michael Thonet's“No. 14” from 1859/60, an“Anonymous” chair from 1870, and Achille Castiglioni's“Mezzadro” from 1957, to name a few.

Moreover, Al Sulaiti elaborated on the significance of the Doha Design District:“Design districts are more than just geographical locations; they are vibrant communities that serve as focal points for creative expression, cultural identity, and collaboration.”

She also revealed the news about the district's future, mentioning the upcoming opening of a materials library in 2024. This unique resource will be a curated collection of physical and digital materials, fostering inspiration and reference for designers working on variprojects.

“The materials library at the Doha Design District will be a collection of unique, artisanal materials, with planned masterclasses offered by brands supplying material on an ongoing basis,” she concluded.