Minister Of Labour Reviews Efforts Against Human Trafficking, Protection For Victims

Doha, Qatar: The National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCHT) held its second scheduled meeting for the year, led by Minister of Labour and the Committee's Chairman H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri.

During the session, members deliberated on the 2022 NCCHT annual report and its strategy for 2023-2024, focusing on strengthening efforts against human trafficking.

Discussions also centred on recommendations designed to bolster protection for trafficking victims, amplify the committee's anti-trafficking role, and foster collaboration among associated entities.

