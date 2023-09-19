Tuesday, 19 September 2023 10:40 GMT

Baku Crystal Hall Transferred To Subordination Of Ministry Of Economy Of Azerbaijan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Baku Crystal Hall was transferred to the subordination of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov signed a resolution in this regard, Trend reports.

According to the resolution, there were made changes to the “List of subordinate institutions not included in the structure of the Ministry of Economy” and Baku Crystal Hall LLC was included in the specified list.

Baku Crystal Hall was created in 2012. The first event he took part in was the Eurovision Song Contest.

