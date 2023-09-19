Delegation Of Azerbaijan Takes Part In Viii Caspian Media Forum In Astrakhan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Astrakhan, RUSSIA,September 19. The Azerbaijani
delegation is taking part in the VIII Caspian Media Forum, which is
taking place in the city of Astrakhan, Russian Federation. the
Azerbaijan Media Development Agency told Trend .
It was noted that during the visit, the delegation visited the
monument to the great leader in the park named after national
leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the "Eternal Flame of Glory"
monument in the Garden of Brotherhood and laid bouquets of flowers
in front of them.
Then the delegation met with the governor of the Astrakhan
region, Igor Babushkin.
During the meeting, the executive director of the Azerbaijan
Media Development Agency, Ahmed Ismayilov, expressed gratitude for
organizing the VIII Caspian Media Forum and emphasized the
importance of international cooperation and mutual exchange of
experience to achieve successful development in the media
field.
He spoke about the existing areas of multifaceted cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Russia, and in particular, the Astrakhan
region, and noted that the Caspian Media Forum is an important
platform for discussing issues in this area at the regional
level.
In an interview with a number of television channels after the
meeting, the executive director noted that the media are an
important factor in public diplomacy as well as a reliable means of
bringing different nations and cultures closer together,
facilitating the exchange of information, ideas, and spiritual
values.
A meeting of heads of delegations also took place. At the
meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Ahmed Ismayilov,
emphasized that constructive and productive discussions during the
forum are of particular importance for building new cooperative
relations in this area, further strengthening existing relations,
implementing joint projects in the future, increasing media
literacy, training professional media representatives, combating
disinformation, and many other areas of cooperation. An exchange of
views took place in the direction of analyzing current problems and
trends in the media sphere, and prospects for further
development.
The VIII Caspian Media Forum will continue its work tomorrow
with plenary sessions.
MENAFN19092023000187011040ID1107095527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.