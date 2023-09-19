Tuesday, 19 September 2023 10:39 GMT

Road Accident In Azerbaijan's Lachin District Kills Azerenergy Employees


9/19/2023 2:23:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. A serious traffic accident occurred near ​​the village of Mollalar, Lachin district of Azerbaijan took place on September 19, around 09:00 (GMT +4), as a result of which employees of AzerEnergy OJSC were killed, Trend reports citing the press service of the Barda regional group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

